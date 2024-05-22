Marc Savard out as Calgary Flames assistant coach

Marc Savard’s return to the Calgary Flames was a short one.

The Flames have announced that the team and Savard have mutually agreed to part ways.

“We would like to thank Marc for his commitment last season and also for his professionalism during this process to arrive at today’s decision,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said in a press release. “We wish Marc success with his future endeavours in the game.”

Savard was hired by the Flames last June, working on Ryan Huska’s staff as an assistant coach. The 46-year-old spent parts of four seasons with the Flames as a player, from 1999 to 2022.

“Savy has a great offensive mind which will help boost our power play and help drive our offensive game,” Conroy said after hiring Savard last year. “His style was very well known as a player, and he sees the game the same way as a coach.”

The power play was not an area of strength for the Flames last season, as they ranked tied for 25th in the NHL in power-play percentage (17.9%).

This was Savard’s second NHL coaching job, as he served as an assistant coach on Craig Berube’s staff with the St. Louis Blues during the 2019-20 season. Savard worked as head coach of the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires for two seasons prior to rejoining the Flames.