Flames president and CEO stepping down from position: report

Calgary Flames president and CEO John Bean is stepping away from his position.

As per Julian McKenzie of The Athletic, Bean, who assumed the role of Flames president in 2018 and added the title of CEO in 2019, has announced his departure from Calgary Sports and Entertainment (CSEC).

“It is a day full of mixed emotions as I truly enjoyed my time with the CSEC family,” Bean wrote in an internal memo obtained by The Athletic. “The best part about working for CSEC is truly the incredible passion, energy and humility of each and every one of you.”

Robert Hayes will reportedly succeed Bean as the organization’s president and CEO. The Flames will also add Lorenzo DeCicco as their newest chief operating officer.

Meanwhile, Bean, who first joined CSEC nearly 15 years ago, will remain with the organization for now in a “senior advisory role.”