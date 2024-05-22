SportsHockeyFlames

Flames' Pospisil leaves Worlds game with injury from awkward collision

May 22 2024
Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil sustained an injury during Tuesday’s men’s World Championship game between Slovakia and Sweden.

Less than 10 minutes into the opening period, Pospisil, playing for Slovakia, attempted a hit behind his team’s net, but slipped and crashed into the boards.

Officials stopped the play shortly after the Flames centre collided with the boards.

As per TSN’s Claire Hanna, teammate Juraj Slafkovsky motioned for the team’s therapist to come to Pospisil’s aid.

The 24-year-old left the ice clutching his left arm and appeared to be in considerable pain.

Throughout the tournament, the Zvolen native has been a significant contributor for Slovakia, scoring three goals and logging four assists in six games.

Pospisil, drafted 105th overall by Calgary in 2018, is coming off a productive first season with the Flames. Beginning the 2023-24 season in the AHL with the Calgary Wranglers, he earned his first-ever NHL call-up in early November, capping his season with eight goals and 24 points over 63 games.

Calgary signed Pospisil to a two-year, $2 million extension in February.

He is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday for further evaluation.

