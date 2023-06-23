Marc Savard announces his return to the Calgary Flames

Marc Savard is a Calgary Flame once again.

The 45-year-old broke the news of his return, as he tweeted out a picture of the Flames logo and put it as his new profile photo.

Savard will join the Flames as an assistant coach, as Tony Ferrari of The Hockey News first reported. Ferrari says that Savard will be in charge of the team’s power play and offence as a whole.

“I know how competitive Marc is from when we played together over three seasons here in Calgary,” said general manager Craig Conroy. “Savy has a great offensive mind which will help boost our power-play and help drive our offensive game. His style was very well known as a player, and he sees the game the same way as a coach.”

This may have been in the works for some time, as Savard was believed to have been in the running for the Flames’ head coaching position in late May.

As a player, Savard’s career started with the New York Rangers before being acquired by the Flames prior to the 1999-2000 season. He went on to play parts of four seasons in Calgary, registering 60 goals and 154 points in 221 games. He ended up being traded to the Atlanta Thrashers early into the 2002-03 season, where his career began to take off.

Savard suited up for 184 games with the Thrashers, scoring 63 goals and 196 points. He then joined the Bruins, with whom he logged 304 games, posting 305 points over that span. Unfortunately, concussion issues ended his career far too early, though it was an impressive career nonetheless, with 207 goals and 706 points in 807 games.

After spending some time away from hockey, Savard joined the St. Louis Blues as an assistant coach for the 2019-20 season. For the past two years, he has served as the head coach for the Windsor Spitfires of the OHL, where he has helped lead them to a combined record of 88-35-13.

Along with the Savard news, Jason Labarbera will return as the Flames’ goalie coach, while Cail MacLean will return as an assistant. Pat Steinberg of Flames Talk reported this on Thursday afternoon, while also saying the team will be bringing in Dan Lambert as an assistant coach. Meanwhile, Kirk Muller, who had been an assistant coach with the Flames for the past two seasons, will not return.