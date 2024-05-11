Flames forward Andrei Kuzmenko has changed agents: report

Calgary Flames forward Andrei Kuzmenko has changed agents and is now being represented by Newport Sports, as per Irfaan Gaffar.

Sounds like Andrei Kuzmenko has changed agents and is now represented by Newport Sports. — Irfaan Gaffar (@irfgaffar) May 10, 2024

Kuzmenko had previously been represented by Dan Milstein, who helped him ink a two-year, $11 million extension with the Vancouver Canucks in January of 2023.

After an outstanding rookie season with the Canucks in which he scored 39 goals and 74 points, Kuzmenko struggled out of the gates this season, and wound up being traded to the Flames after notching just eight goals and 21 points through 43 outings.

The trade to the Flames seemed to rejuvenate Kuzmenko, who produced numbers similar to his rookie season during his time in Calgary, scoring 14 goals and 25 points in 29 games. The strong production has many Calgary fans debating what the organization should do with him moving forward.

With the Flames in a retooling stage, many think they would be best to trade Kuzmenko – who is set to be a pending UFA next offseason – in exchange for prospects and/or draft picks. Others loved both his play and personality and are hoping to see an extension worked out.

Aside from the agent fiasco, Kuzmenko appears to be enjoying his offseason, as he is currently travelling in Australia.

Travelling in the offseason is nothing new for Kuzmenko, who spent a large portion of last summer living and training in Bali. Ironically enough, it was Milstein who shared the training setup the 28-year-old had.

Our clients wish is our command…..When

Andrey Kuzmenko of Vancouver #Canucks wanted to vacation in Bali, we were tasked with finding and providing on & off ice training. The best in the business were dispatched to Indonesia to prepare our friend for the upcoming season.… pic.twitter.com/wysMLzA8CR — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) July 21, 2023

Whether Kuzmenko’s decision to change agents increases or decreases his chances of staying in Calgary remains to be seen. For now, fans have to sit back and watch, not only for this, but for other potential moves general manager Craig Conroy may make this summer.