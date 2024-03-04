FoodFood Events

4 Calgary food events happening this week: March 4 to 10

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
Mar 4 2024, 5:17 pm
nerudol/Shutterstock

It’s a brand-new week, and that means a heaping of exciting food events taking place in Calgary.

From unique wine pairings to making your own ravioli, here are some of the events every foodie should have on their radar this week.

Take a brewery tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday in March
Where: Banded Peak Brewing, 119 – 519 34th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here

Become a pasta pro

You can learn to make authentic Italian ravioli at this class, from rolling out pasta to filling and shaping to seriously up your home-cooking game. You’ll also get to enjoy wine and charcuterie while you get to work.

When: March 7, 2024
Where: Lina’s Italian Piazza – 1023 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: $70 per person; buy tickets here

Check out some delicious chips and wine pairings

Whether ketchup, salt and vinegar, or all-dressed chips are your bag, this unique wine pairing event will help you pick out the very best sips to complement your chips of choice.

When: March 9, 2024
Where: Market Wines University District – 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary
Price: $23.76 per person; buy tickets here

Enjoy a breakfast buffet

Help yourself to heapings of delicious breakfast fare from buttermilk pancakes and waffles, eggs florentine and charcuterie to cinnamon bun bread pudding at this unique brunch experience in Heritage Park’s Wainwright Hotel.

When: Every Sunday
Where: The Wainwright Hotel – Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary
Price: $33 per person

