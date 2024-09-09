NewsOutdoors

Aerial video shows wildfire devastation to Jasper's Maligne Canyon

Sep 9 2024
Jasper National Park/Facebook

A new aerial video has revealed the destruction of Maligne Canyon caused by a wildfire that tore through Jasper National Park this summer.

The wildfire that tore through the park and the town of Jasper destroyed more than 350 buildings and caused nearly $900 million in insured damage, making it one of the costliest natural disasters in Canadian history.

Over the weekend, the park shared new visuals of Maligne Valley, which experienced significant fire activity and damage at the Jasper Wildfire Complex.

“Infrastructure in the lower Maligne Valley was damaged or destroyed, including the Maligne Hostel, Maligne Range, and the restaurant next to the Maligne Canyon. The area surrounding the Maligne Canyon was also heavily damaged by the wildfire,” the park said, adding that detailed assessments still need to be undertaken to determine the full scope and scale of damage to Maligne Canyon.

Aerial video provided by the park showed a fire-scarred landscape, with burnt trees fallen around the walkway bridges around Maligne Canyon.

Due to significant hazards along the roadway, Maligne Road and the Maligne Lake Day Use Area will remain closed until those hazards are removed.

In consultation with engineers and danger tree fallers, Parks Canada will address hazards over the fall season and is working toward opening Maligne Valley this winter.

Assessments are ongoing in Maligne Canyon to evaluate the potential for a winter opening.

People were quick to express their sadness in the post about how Maligne Canyon and Valley looked.

Jasper National Park/Facebook

Jasper National Park/Facebook

Maligne Canyon wildfire

Jasper National Park/Facebook

Maligne Canyon wildfire

Jasper National Park/Facebook

Jasper National Park/Facebook

Jasper National Park/Facebook

“Despite all the damage, the iconic turquoise water which characterize the canyon continues to flow,” the post added.

“We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors back, once safe to do so.”

