Jasper wildfire now ninth costliest natural disaster in Canada's history

The wildfire that tore through the town of Jasper this summer and destroyed more than 350 buildings caused nearly $900 million in insured damage, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC).

The wildfire is now considered the costliest disaster in Canada’s national park history and the second costliest wildfire in Alberta’s history, resulting in over $880 million in insured damage, according to initial estimates from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ).

“This is just the insurance damages for the homes, businesses and vehicles,” said Rob de Pruis, the bureau’s national director of consumer and industry relations, in a presentation to Jasper municipal council on Tuesday.

The costliest natural disaster in Canadian history happened in 2016 when wildfires tore through the community of Fort McMurray, with natural disasters in Alberta making up three of the top five and four of the top 10.

According to Parks Canada, the wildfire that devastated Jasper is currently listed as being held and is estimated to have burned more than 33,000 hectares.

As of writing, Jasper National Park is closed, except the following defined areas and transportation corridors: