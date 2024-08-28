Jasper wildfire now ninth costliest natural disaster in Canada's history
The wildfire that tore through the town of Jasper this summer and destroyed more than 350 buildings caused nearly $900 million in insured damage, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC).
The wildfire is now considered the costliest disaster in Canada’s national park history and the second costliest wildfire in Alberta’s history, resulting in over $880 million in insured damage, according to initial estimates from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ).
“This is just the insurance damages for the homes, businesses and vehicles,” said Rob de Pruis, the bureau’s national director of consumer and industry relations, in a presentation to Jasper municipal council on Tuesday.
The costliest natural disaster in Canadian history happened in 2016 when wildfires tore through the community of Fort McMurray, with natural disasters in Alberta making up three of the top five and four of the top 10.
According to Parks Canada, the wildfire that devastated Jasper is currently listed as being held and is estimated to have burned more than 33,000 hectares.
As of writing, Jasper National Park is closed, except the following defined areas and transportation corridors:
- Highway 16: travel on the highway is permitted but no stopping or use of roadside facilities is allowed.
- Highway 93N: travel on the highway is permitted but no stopping or use of roadside facilities is allowed.
- The Columbia Icefield area: the Icefields Centre, and the Toe of the Glacier trail and parking lot are open. Due to limited Visitor Safety resources, there is no public access to the Athabasca Glacier at this time. Only authorized operators with a Business Licence and Restricted Activity Permit will be granted access to the Athabasca Glacier.
- Miette Road and Miette Hot Springs area: travel up Miette Road to Miette Hot Springs and use of the Source of the Springs loop trail is permitted. All backcountry access is closed to the public. Miette Campground is also closed to the public.
- The Jasper townsite: access to the Jasper townsite is permitted from Highway 16. However, the town of Jasper is still not ready to welcome visitors. Services such as fuel, food and restrooms are for residents and responders. Non-essential retail services are not open. Trails and facilities adjacent to the town site are closed to the public.
- Pyramid Lake area west of the Pyramid Lake parking: trails from Cabin Lake Fire Road going north to Pyramid Fire Road. From Cabin Lake Fire Road to Pyramid Road. The lake and day-use area are open at both lakes.