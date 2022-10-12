Machi Machi, a popular Canadian bubble tea shop, is coming soon to Calgary.

With several locations in the Toronto and Vancouver areas, it’s very exciting that YYC is getting one. Calgary has some fantastic spots for bubble tea, and this will likely be one of the best.

This shop is unique in the bubble tea space not just because it serves its freshly brewed tea from a special tea-pressing machine, but also the adorable bottles it comes in.

The bottles of bubble tea provide different textures and taste to enjoy, with varieties of flavours and toppings found in each layer.

The tea leaves used here are grown on three Taiwanese farms in Nantou County: Yuchi, Mingjian, and Sun Moon Lake. The tea-pressing machine is then used on them to order, creating a fresh taste and aroma in each tea. In the drinks, toppings like imported grass jelly, cream foams, and cream cheeses are options as well.

There are also fresh fruit teas and fizzy drinks, with incredible-sounding creations like the Fizzy Passionfruit Orange Honey Jasmine Green Tea and the Fresh Strawberry Green Tea Slush with Cream Foam, to name just a couple.

Stay tuned for details on this refreshing new bubble tea spot opening.

Machi Machi Calgary

Address: 737 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram