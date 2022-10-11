Fall is officially here, and that means some extremely cool Calgary food events are coming in October.

Thanksgiving dinner was fun and all, but the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into the middle of the month looks even better.

October has some of the city’s favourite summer food events like Oktoberfest parties, tastings and dinners, and of course, one of the biggest food and wine festivals of the year.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in October.

Wild Rose Brewery Beer 101

This fun brewery tour and beer-tasting “class” is also a chance to explore and learn more about the secrets behind Alberta’s wildest beers.

When: Saturdays on October 8, 15, 22, and 29 at 4 pm

Where: Wild Rose Brewery — #2 4580 Quesnay Wood Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $25 per ticket

Chef Xavier Lacaze, a Top Chef Canada contestant, will be bringing his passion for French food and steak to Modern Steak to create a limited-time-only innovative and experiential menu.

Lacaze will be bringing his French heritage and extensive knowledge from working at high-end restaurants throughout France, Switzerland, Los Angeles, and the Caribbean to this exciting Bifteck Moderne month-long event.

When: October 1 to 29, 2022

Where: Modern Steak – 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.

When: Every Saturday at 3:30 pm

Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary

Price: $25

This 18+ event showcases top chefs from some of Alberta’s top restaurants and this year is the 25th anniversary, so there’s even more cause for celebration.

To pair perfectly with the exciting menu lineup, more than 200 wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries will bring their award-winning and innovative products to the long-awaited festival.

When: October 14 and 15, 2022

Where: Stampede Park BMO Centre, Halls D & E, Calgary

Price: Starting at $27.28

Taste of Nigeria

The Taste of Nigeria fest is a first of its kind for YYC, featuring Nigerian music, fashion, dance, food, and more.

When: Saturday, October 15

Where: 10800 84th Street SE, Calgary

Price: Early bird tickets $12, kids FREE