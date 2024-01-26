Avril Lavigne is coming to Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome this summer

Music icon Avril Lavigne has announced her newest headlining tour across North America, and she’s bringing it to Calgary this summer.

Canada’s fave pop-punk princess is bringing The Greatest Hits Tour to Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday, September 18.

Tickets for the huge arena concert go on sale Thursday, February 1, at 10 am. Calgary is part of the tour’s Canadian stops throughout the spring and summer, including Edmonton, Vancouver, and Winnipeg.

Lavigne’s Greatest Hits tour will see her playing the biggest songs from her iconic discography, including “Complicated,” “Sk8r Boi,” and “Girlfriend.” She has sold 50 million albums worldwide and received eight Grammy Awards nominations

She’s won 10 Juno Awards and has been inducted into both Canada’s Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Belleville, Ontario, singer even holds a Guinness World Record as the youngest female solo artist to top the UK chart.

When: September 18, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome – 555 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online starting Friday, January 26 at 10 am.