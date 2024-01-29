Hozier is bringing his smash-hit tour to Calgary this summer

Irish singer/songwriter Hozier is currently on his most extensive headlining run in North America, and he’s taking the tour through Calgary this summer.

The Grammy-nominated superstar is bringing his Unreal Unearth Tour to Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday, August 23.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 2 at noon. Other Canadian dates just added included Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Hozier-Byrne (@hozier)

Hozier is a multi-platinum artist whose breakout debut single, “Take Me to Church,” dominated the charts around the world. His debut album went six times platinum in Ireland and multi-platinum in a number of other countries.

The BBC Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Teen Choice Awards winner debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 albums chart with his third studio album, Unreal Unearth. The album was also named to a variety of best of 2023 year-end lists, including Rolling Stone, Esquire, and American Songwriter, on the strength of hits like “Eat Your Young” and “All Things End.”

Eight-time Grammy nominee Allison Russell is also joining Hozier for his highly anticipated show.

When: August 23, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome – 555 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online starting Friday, February 2 at noon.