News

A Lotto Max player in Alberta is $70M richer after hitting the jackpot

DH Calgary Staff
DH Calgary Staff
|
Apr 4 2022, 3:16 pm
A Lotto Max player in Alberta is $70M richer after hitting the jackpot
Farts Pfotografy and Stefan Malloch/Shutterstock

Every Canadian who believes in luck has been keeping an eye on the lottery lately.

Finally, on Friday, April 1, the massive $70 million Lotto Max jackpot that everyone was watching was officially snagged. That’s one way to start your weekend!

In recent weeks, unclaimed money from previous draws has been accumulating, adding to the total prize.

A winning ticket matching all seven numbers was sold somewhere in Alberta. Details about the new millionaire and where the winning ticket was sold have not been released yet.

lotto max

WCLC

Do you think you could be the winner? You can check the Lotto Max numbers and see for yourself.

It’s fair to say that with a $70 million budget, they’ll be able to buy a cabin in the Rockies with that kind of cash!

A number of other wins were awarded in the April 1 draw as well, including four prizes of $373,118.20 to lotto players in Ontario.

lotto max alberta

WCLC

Daily Hive has reached out to lotto officials for details on the win and will update this article when more information is available.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
DH Calgary StaffDH Calgary Staff
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT