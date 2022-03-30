If you are keen on finding deals and have LOTS of cash on hand, Alberta’s most expensive home for sale just had its price dropped by $850k.

Earlier this year, the mega home in Calgary listed for $8,750,000, but if you are one for investing in real estate, now is your chance to nab it at a reduced price of $7,900,000.

Listed by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada and aptly named “Calgary’s Iconic Castle,” the home is located at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW and comes in at a whopping 9,578 square feet.

According to the real estate listing, this estate is the only completely gated property in the Aspen Heights development, boasting exclusivity, security, and privacy.

The property has a separate carriage house and two oversized heated garages, which accommodate five vehicles, and there’s room for a total of 10 cars to park on the estate.

The backyard is home to a huge covered deck, and there’s a built-in barbecue, perfect for entertaining in the warmer months.

Upon walking through the main doors of the home, you enter into a large foyer framed by sweeping staircases that lead into the grand parlour. The central hallway has white marble flooring and leads to both the east and west wings of the house.

“Calgary’s Iconic Castle” includes room to work and play, with a two-storey study, a library, several lounging and study areas, a home theatre complete with a candy lounge, a fitness room with a built-in barre, and a sports lounge and games room with a full bar.

There are also spa-like facilities on offer, with a dry sauna, steam room, two-person soaker tub, a massage room, and a spa lounge.

The home features a gourmet kitchen with a large butler’s pantry, a wall wine and storage for approximately 400 bottles, and casual and formal dining rooms.

The entire upper west wing is taken over by the master retreat, which boasts a rundle and limestone fireplace, celebrity-style dressing room, a luxurious ensuite bathroom, its own lounge area, and incredible mountain views.

Two other large bedrooms have their own walk-in closets and built-in desks and are adjoined by a bathroom and kids’ media lounge. The fourth upper-level bedroom is situated above the attached garage and would make an ideal nanny suite or guest room with its own entrance off the mudroom.

The property is located on the west side of the city, with shopping, restaurants, private schools, and other amenities nearby. There’s easy access to the mountains, and downtown Calgary is only a 20-minute drive away.

If you want to live like a king or queen in Calgary and save some dough in the process, this iconic castle is the one for you.