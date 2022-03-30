A city in Alberta is trying to construct its own gondola (RENDERINGS)

A city in central Alberta is eyeing up the gondola lifestyle, with the idea of running one over the Red Deer River.

The “urban ropeway” in Red Deer is a 350-meter, two-station pulse gondola over the Red Deer River connecting Capstone to Bower Ponds recreation area.

“The concept is to make the two stations as opposite as possible. What we have proposed is not necessarily intuitive,” said Jeffrey Hansen-Carlson, Prairie Sky Gondola president, in a news release.

“Capstone Station is sweeping and bold. Bower Ponds Station wants to be invisible. The development concept fires up the City’s vision while complementing the values of the community.”

Prairie Sky Gondola brought forward an unsolicited proposal to the City of Red Deer eight months ago and it says it has been working with the City to assess and plan for the project.

A Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, will be signed this spring, initiating the process to collaboratively undertake additional technical and commercial due diligence.

The ropeway’s investment value is pegged at more than $25 million.

Prairie Sky Gondola is based out of Edmonton and is also working on bringing a gondola over the Edmonton River Valley that would connect downtown, West Rossdale, and Old Strathcona.

So hey, if that ultra-high-speed tube system eventually happens between Edmonton and Calgary, a little pit stop in Red Deer may be in order to check out what could be the newest gondola in Alberta.