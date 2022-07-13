Put your problem solving to the test this August with "Locked Library"

A Calgary Public Library is giving problem solvers, escape room enthusiasts, and puzzle experts a chance to shine this August.

The Signal Hill Library will host “Locked Library: Gallivant” on August 12th in what it calls “a journey unlike any other.”

Players will have 90 minutes to solve a series of wit-testing puzzles with other groups to try to make their escape.

Everyone is encouraged to put their teams together but be warned — the puzzles are designed to be challenging and they say only half of the participants usually finish. So make sure you bring your A-game!

Tickets are $42 with the proceeds going to the Signal Hill Library Outdoor Early Learning Centre.