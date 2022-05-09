Lily Asian Bistro, an entirely new, chef-driven Asian-inspired tapas concept, is opening up in Calgary this weekend.

The entertaining space is another addition to Calgary’s already impressive 17th Avenue, serving up crafted cocktails, shareable plates, a bao bar, and even a karaoke room.

The grand opening for this new spot will be on Friday, May 13, promising an epic culinary experience unlike anything else in Calgary.

Fun cocktails, shareable plates, and a wide assortment of bao buns sound like an incredible night out, especially on 17th Avenue.

The food is super affordable and small, so whatever your appetite is, come and order as much as you want and try a little of everything.

Oysters served with yuzu pearls, and Japanese rice balls are entirely vegetarian, made with umeboshi and shoyu sauce.

Yakitori, a Japanese type of skewered chicken that is all the rage right now, is just $4 each. They’re made with expertly prepared chicken thighs and mustard sauce.

Many restaurants have been creating unique versions of deviled eggs, and Lily Asian Bistro has one you have to order for the table. It’s a ramen-style egg made with white miso.

We recommend ordering a few.

And have your appetite and best karaoke song ready.

Lily Asian Bistro

Address: 1438 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram