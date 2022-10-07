Leopold’s Tavern definitely has some of the best poutines around.

With locations in Calgary, Edmonton, Victoria, Kelowna, Winnipeg, and others, it’s one of the most popular pubs for sports, food, and craft beer.

Known for its incredible chicken wing features and creative poutines, the food here always feels exciting. There is even an option to order a Punchbowl poutine, a behemoth dish served with one pound of cheese curds, four pounds of fries, and a litre of gravy served in one massive bowl.

This holiday season, the feature poutine looks like something entirely one of a kind: turkey dinner.

Available at all Leopold’s Tavern locations until Sunday, Oct. 9, this poutine is double-layered with fries and then topped with cheese curds, turkey gravy, roast turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leopold’s Tavern (@leopoldstavern)

Edmonton and Calgary have some fantastic options this weekend for Thanksgiving dinners, but this one seems pretty hard to beat.

A few of these other poutine flavours include Montreal smoked meat, cheeseburger, or the BBQ chicken ranch, made with buttermilk fried chicken, cheese curds, honey BBQ, ranch, beef gravy, and fried onions.

It’s football season and there are some great baseball wild card games this weekend, and what better way to enjoy it all than over a turkey dinner version of the Canadian classic?

Available for dine-in and takeout.

Leopold’s Tavern

Address: 1201 1st Street SW, Calgary

Address: 302 Sage Valley Common NW, Calgary

Address: 6512 Bowness Road NW, Calgary

Address: 10302 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram