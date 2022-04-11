Looking for the best poutine in Calgary?

The staple of fries, gravy, and cheese curds is one of the greatest Canadian culinary dishes ever created, and YYC has some seriously amazing spots to try.

From the more traditional creations to some that are a little more out there, here is a list to find the best poutine in Calgary you need to try at least once.

Leopold’s Tavern has some of the best poutines in the city, from the classic version made the proper Quebec way, to new takes, like the buffalo chicken ranch poutine. If you’re really feeling up for it, try the massive Punchbowl Poutine, wishing in at over eight pounds.

Address: 1201 1st Street SW, Calgary

Address: 6512 Bowness Road NW, Calgary

Address: 302 Sage Valley Common NW, Calgary

Everyone who has ever been to OEB loves it, and the same goes for anyone who has tried one of the many breakfast poutines there. There are 10 to choose from, made with poached eggs, duck fat fries, and gourmet toppings like scallops, short rib, and ahi tuna, to name just a few.

Address: 825 1st Ave NE, Edmonton

Address: #110 222 5th Avenue SW, Edmonton

Address: 2207 4th Street SW, Edmonton

Address: 4132 University Avenue NW, Edmonton

Bringing a taste of the east coast to Calgary, Blowers & Grafton’s poutine doesn’t disappoint, with mouth-watering donair sauce on its Halifax Donair Poutine to its Pictou County Poutine, complete with a secret sauce that comes from New Glasgow, Nova Scotia. It’s a treat worth trying.

Address: 2120 4th Street SW, Calgary

Head to Bro’Kin Yolk and find the Breakfast Poutine section of the menu. Build your own dream poutine on a foundation of duck fat hash, soft poached eggs, cheese curds, and garlic Hollandaise.

Address: 130, 12580 Symons Valley Road NW, Calgary

Address: 1410, 7 Mahogany Plaza SE

A staple franchise for the YYC poutine scene, The Big Cheese has a huge menu with traditional poutines, and fun new creations like the Notorious P.I.G. with Carolina pulled pork, double-smoked bacon, and Italian sausage.

Address: 738 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 207 10th Street NW, Calgary

The Newf’s Poutine at this steak and seafood spot has made a high quality poutine made with one extra gourmet ingredient — butter-poached Atlantic lobster.

Address: 317 10th Avenue SW #100, Calgary

The poutine here is made with fresh-cut fries, cheese curds, rich beef gravy, porter caramelized pearl onion and plenty of crispy bits. There’s also quite a few tasty add-ons to personalize and enhance your poutine, like truffle mushrooms, harissa braised pork, or smoked brisket, to name a few.

Address: 607 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

With over 30+ unique poutines to try, there’s way way we could leave this authentic fast food spot off this list. Offering more than one size, diners can try poutines with inspirations from all types of global cuisine. There’s even a dessert poutine, served with crispy golden fries, whipping cream, cinnamon sugar, caramel and chocolate Sauce.

Address: 101- 4014 Macleod Trail, Calgary

