Cōchu Chocolatier, a popular local brand of chocolate goods, is opening an exciting new retail space and production facility in Calgary.

This new spot, located in the East Village Hillier Block at 429 – 8th Avenue SE, is having its grand opening on Friday, July 1.

Known for serving all types of handmade chocolate bars, sponge toffees, candy bark, award-winning bonbons, and more, this is a dream announcement for all chocolate lovers.

The red brick-built Hillier Block feels like the perfect home for Cōchu Chocolatier.

It’s charming, cozy, and has a ton of history in Calgary, which was first built in 1910. Over the years, it’s been home to a barbershop, a billiards hall, and even served as the headquarters of the Socialist Party.

The bonbons here are all made with fresh butter and cream, the caramelized sponge toffee is enrobed in up to four different types of couverture chocolate, and there are even other kinds of wild pretzel bark flavours, like the one made with sriracha, sea salt, sponge toffee, and peanuts.

Currently, Cōchu Chocolatier has seven chocolate bars, all of which are made in-house.

The espresso, macchiato, and latte are all made with Phil & Sebastien Coffee, while other flavours come with fun ingredients like snapping candy and crispy crepe flakes.

Satisfy your sweet tooth when it officially opens on Canada Day.

Cōchu Chocolatier

Address: East Village Hillier Block – 429 – 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

