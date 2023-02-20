5 road trip foodie destinations less than three hours from Edmonton (MAP)

There are so many amazing places to eat in the big city that it can be easy to overlook the great restaurants close to Edmonton.

Whether it’s to the country, the hoodoos, or the mountains, a simple three-hour drive can get you there.

Gas might be expensive right now, but it might be worth it to hit the open road and discover a new restaurant.

These are the best restaurants close to Edmonton that are worth driving for, in three hours or less.

Drumheller is a destination town and Bernie & The Boys Bistro is a destination dining spot. Come here for a menu that has it all, including delicious comfort food and the three-pound Mammoth Burger.

There’s even a challenge to finish the burger that only a handful of people have ever accomplished. Maybe you have what it takes?

Drive over and find out. It might be a couple of minutes over three hours, but we’ll let it slide.

Address: 305 4th Street W, Drumheller

It’s All Greek To Me

Once you try the Greek food here, the drive won’t seem so bad.

The classic souvlaki and skewers are all here, but so are some unique casserole dishes and traditional dishes like calamari and ribs cooked Greek-style.

There are too few fantastic Greek spots and we are so thankful to have this one within three hours of driving distance.

Address: 3701 50th Avenue, Red Deer

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cilantro and Chive (@cilantro_chive)

Offering fresh and simple eats, this Central Alberta restaurant serves up comfort pub food like fish and chips, sandwiches, burgers, and more.

Address: 5021 50th Street, Lacombe

Address: 1927 50th Avenue, Red Deer

Instagram

A somewhat legendary spot to the locals here, it’s the perfect place to stop on your way through to Jasper or when visiting this lovely town.

It’s locally owned and specializes in Mediterranean dishes, such as pizza, ribs, pasta, and prawn dishes, to name a few.

Address: 4901 49th Street, Athabasca

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sea Change Brewing Co. (@seachangebrewingco)

There’s a location in Edmonton that specializes in Banh Mi sandwiches, and it’s a must-visit. But the Beaumont location is also one you need to try, especially because the menu there is totally different, focusing on being a taqueria and offering a Mexican-style brunch.

Plus, all of the amazing beers of course.

Address: 5302 50th Street, Beaumont

Instagram