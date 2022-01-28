There are so many amazing places to eat in the big city, it can be easy to overlook the great restaurants south of Calgary.

Even a long drive is only a couple of hours from the city, whether it’s to the country, the coulees, or the mountains.

When the weather allows for it, and you’re feeling hungry for something new, hitting the open road and trying a new restaurant in a different city is a great day trip idea.

These are the best Alberta restaurants south of Calgary that are worth driving for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evelyns Memory Lane (@evelyns.memory.lane)

This adorable diner serving comforting classics is an ideal date spot or day out with the family. The food and drink menus change with the seasons because of the need to source the freshest ingredients — and because it’s just more fun that way. Sandwiches are all made on freshly baked bread here, like The Bird made with cranberry mayo and chicken sourced from a local Hutterite colony.

Address: 118 4th Avenue SW, High River

Instagram

This seemingly normal general store can be found on Alberta Highway 6, and for people that know it, it’s a must-stop spot on the way to or from the mountains. This store is serving some of the best Mexican food in Alberta and eating is believing. The drive is certainly worth it for items like Mexican lasagna, pulled pork and pineapple tacos, and specialty chimichangas with smoked beef brisket, the Philthy Chorizo sausage, or shredded barbecue pork. As if that wasn’t enough, there are also smoked barbecue days with all the sides and fixings.

Address: Box 461 Twin Butte

Facebook

Eden Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eden Restaurant 186 (@edenrestaurant_)

This one requires a bit more planning, but trust us, it’s well worth it. Currently open for private dinners only, Eden has an always-changing menu of beautiful and delicious plates you’d expect to find in a fine dining restaurant. The unique small-batch chef’s creations here are enjoyed in a house, making the experience all the more unique.

Address: 186 Broadway S, Raymond

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grit City Distillery (@gritcitydistillery)

This family-owned and friendly Medicine Hat spot is only a few years old, but it’s made a significant impact on the community here. Staff make several types of gin here, like cranberry spice, forbidden fruit, and the classic signature. Liqueurs, cans, and specialty booze is distilled on site, but make sure to try the food. Possibly the best burgers and pizzas come from the kitchen at Grit City Distillery, like the kimchi and bacon pizza and the ultimate pickle chicken sandwich.

Address: 690 S Railway Street, Medicine Hat

Instagram

Waterton Lakes National Park is always worth the drive, especially if you’ve never been, but this little restaurant is a must to complete the experience. The gourmet hot dogs and other favourites here appeal to a wide range of tastes and diets, especially after a long hike up to Bertha Lake. Even if Wieners of Waterton specializes in hot dogs, they’re so good that it is still one of the best restaurants south of Calgary.

Address: 301 Wind Flower Avenue, Waterton Park

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAMA LA (@mamalayql)

Serving the people of Lethbridge all of their modern Vietnamese cuisine needs, Mama La stands out as one of the coolest spots in the city. Friendly faces, an intimate room, and awesome branding are obvious, but it’s the food here that has made it such a special place. The fresh eats, inspired by generational recipes, come in surprisingly large portions. Handhelds, banh mi subs, pho, house-made drinks, and more — trust us when we say it’s some of the best Vietnamese food in Alberta.

Address: 8 Aquitania Boulevard W #50, Lethbridge

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thai Orchid Room (@thaiorchidroom)

Even though it’s in Medicine Hat, this spot should always be your destination for authentic Thai food. Every local knows this place, having been here since 1997, serving the community both classic dishes and creative interpretations. There are so many curry dishes, vermicelli bowls, Pad Thai options, and more, you’ll make going to Medicine Hat a regular occurrence.

Address: 36 Strachan Court SE, Medicine Hat

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lighthouse Japanese Restaurant (@lighthousesushi)

Sushi might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of Lethbridge, but it might be after checking out Lighthouse. The minimalist, contemporary decor offers a welcoming atmosphere, with an open kitchen of sushi masters creating incredible plates of sushi, donburi, teriyaki, and more.

Address: 708 3rd Avenue S, Lethbridge

Instagram

Unless you’re a Coleman local, the Rum Runner is just one of those places you have to discover by chance. It might be off the beaten path from Calgary, but if you’re ever in the Crowsnest Pass, you have to stop here. Word of mouth has made this special place what is it, serving pub classics that are made in-house with care. The burgers, salads, soups, and more are exactly what you hope for when pulling up a chair at the local watering hole.

Address: 7902 20th Avenue, Coleman

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Broxburn Vegetable & Cafe (@broxburnandcafe)

From plant to plate, basically all of the food served here is made from ingredients harvested just steps from the kitchen. This charming country farm has plenty to see and do, but it’s the Broxburn Cafe that demands a road trip if you’re a real foodie. This seasonal cafe has salads made with freshly picked produce, soup with house-grown ingredients, and much-loved sandwiches and pies. Watch for the opening of the Broxburn Cafe when summer comes and make sure to take a drive down.

Address: 5 90008 Range Road 210, Coaldale

Instagram