HBO's Alberta-shot "The Last of Us" has been renewed for another season

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Jan 27 2023, 6:18 pm
HBO's Alberta-shot "The Last of Us" has been renewed for another season
HBO

It’s welcome news for fans of The Last of Us, with HBO announcing Friday that a second season of the series has been ordered.

The Alberta-shot series that’s based on a PlayStation video game of the same name has amassed some serious love from critics and fans, with the series currently sitting at a pretty 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to ACTRA Alberta, production for the project began in July 2021 and wrapped in June 2022, with filming taking place across the province including in downtown Calgary, the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Fort Macleod, Canmore, and Calgary post-secondary schools SAIT and Mount Royal University.

Stars of the series have already professed their love for one spot in Alberta that they visited while filming, so hey, we hope season two comes on back to the province for filming again.

One star of the series, Bella Ramsey, has also been sharing some sweet behind-the-scenes photos of the series, recently tweeting a group cast photo with the Calgary skyline behind them and an adorable photo of Pedro Pascal and Nico Parker outside a YYC restaurant.

This past episode also featured Edmontons’ Alberta Legislature building in a big way, and we can expect to see a ton more familiar locations in our province as season one rolls on.

Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave to watch The Last of Us.

