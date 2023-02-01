Will season two of HBO's "The Last Of Us" be filmed in Vancouver?

Ellie is probably eyeing up Vancouver on a map because she's bored of Alberta. (HBO Max/YouTube)

While most of us are still wiping our tears away after episode three of The Last of Us on HBO, rumours are swirling about Vancouver being a potential filming destination for season two.

The Alberta-shot show was recently renewed for a second season, and it was confirmed that it would follow the events of the second game in the Sony and Naughty Dog franchise, The Last Of Us Part II.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it primarily takes place in Seattle, and Vancouver has often been turned into Seattle for movies and TV shows.

So far, the rumours are unsubstantiated and began on a Vancouver Reddit thread, with a user claiming they heard from a friend of a friend in the industry.

But it does make a lot of sense if these rumours panned out.

There’s a strong precedent that has been set for shows that are filmed in Vancouver but take place in Seattle or the State of Washington. Thanks to some of the natural flora and fauna, it seems easy for production studios to make Vancouver look like Seattle or the general Pacific Northwest on film.

Shoots that have transformed Vancouver into Seattle

In 2018, Culture Trip wrote about five examples in which Vancouver played Seattle in films.

A few movies stand out, including Fifty Shades of Grey and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. Even the Twilight franchise turned Vancouver into the Pacific Northwest south of the border.

Another lesser-known movie, 50/50, starred Seth Green and Joseph Gordon-Levitt and took place in Seattle but was shot entirely in Vancouver.

The first season of the critically acclaimed The Last of Us is far from over, but that doesn’t mean we can’t dream about the second season filming here, right?

Will a clicker be seen in a neighbourhood near you? We will know soon enough. And, even if it does shoot in Vancouver, it doesn’t mean it will stop filming in Alberta.

That Sunday feeling knowing there’s a new episode of #TheLastOfUs tonight! Be sure to tune in on @HBO and @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/B3S00yIIQV — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) January 22, 2023

What Vancouver landmarks do you think should appear if the second season is shot here? Let us know in the comments.