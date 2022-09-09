7 hikes in Waterton Lakes National Park to do with your dog

We love dogs! And more importantly, we love taking our dogs on adventures. With so many beautiful natural wonders to explore in Alberta, it’s hard to know which trails are the best to take our furry friends on.

Here are seven hikes to do with your dog in Waterton Lakes National Park.

Red Rock Canyon/Blakiston Falls

Just a short drive from the Village of Waterton, you’ll find the gorgeous and very Instagramable Red Rock Canyon. Walk the path up and down the canyon and find the perfect spot to step into the creek.

If you want to go for a slightly longer walk, head toward Blakiston Falls. Follow the signs into the fire-scarred forest and down the path for about a kilometre. You can peep the falls from a couple of different viewing points and snap some pics. We’ll warn you, though, that the viewing points have non-slip metal stairs and platforms, so your pup might not like walking on them. You can still see the falls; you just might not be able to get up close.

This two-kilometre roundtrip can take around 20 minutes if you’re a quick walker and up to 40 minutes if you have a more casual pace. The terrain is flat, so it’s suitable for all experience levels.

Crandell Lake

If you’ve just completed the Blakiston Falls trail and want to crush another hike but don’t want to drive, you can do the Crandell Lake trail from the same parking lot.

This loop is four kilometres and takes a little over an hour. There’s a steady incline (125-metre elevation gain) that leads to the beautiful still water of Crandell Lake. Pack a lunch and eat your mid-day meal here before heading back to town.

Bellevue

If you’re looking for a prairie stroll with minimal elevation gain, Bellevue is the hike for you and your canine.

The entire 7.5-kilometre trail takes between two and three hours and offers lots of open air and wildflowers for your pet to frolic in. Looking for that perfect spring shot among the flowers? Find it here.

Lower Bertha Falls

This five-kilometre easy-to-moderate hike takes about 1.5 hours and gets you to the beautiful “bridal veil” Lower Bertha Falls. This hike is perfect for dogs who like longer walks or need to burn off a little extra energy.

Don’t let “lower” in the name fool you – there is an elevation gain of about 175 metres, but it’s spread out enough that most hikers should be able to manage it. There’s a bridge nearby the falls, making for a perfect viewing/photo spot. The rocks at the bottom can get slippery, so tread carefully. There’s a stream coming from the falls, which is a perfect little spot to cool down and splash around with the water-loving breeds.

If you’re a bit waterfall-obsessed, check out this list of breathtaking Alberta waterfalls.

Bear’s Hump

This one can be quick, depending on who you ask, but it is a HIKE. When we did it, it took about 30 minutes to get to the peak. It’s a little under 1.5 kilometres up to the top and has an elevation gain of 225 metres.

If you have a dog that likes to work, here’s a good place to tucker them out (at least momentarily).

When you get about halfway up and want to quit, just think of the awesome pics you can take at the summit that overlooks the entire village!

If you’re feeling really ambitious (and are in good physical health) you can check out the Bear’s Hump challenge at the pop shop. Spoiler: it involves running the trail and then some. Seriously, this challenge is not for the faint of heart.

Boundary Bay

This hike has been one of our favourites in Waterton. The trail leads to the Montana border, where you can swim on the other side of the US-Canada border and take some photos at the border markers.

This hike is great for high-energy dogs that are workhorses at heart. The walk to the border and back is about 16 kilometres and takes about four hours, so keep that in mind before you commit to it. The terrain is mostly mild, with a couple of rockier inclines. There is a handful of beaches along the trail for hikers to take breaks and dip in the lake to cool off. Plus, if you find that the hike is getting a little too long, you can turn around at any of these little beaches.

There are some spots along the trail to camp overnight, complete with lockers to store your food in and keep it safe from bears should they approach.

For those interested in a multi-day adventure, you can hike from the border markers on the Boundary Bay trail further into Montana, but you’ll need to get pre-approval to cross the border from the US/Canadian governments.

Know before you go:

Remember to check the weather and only bring your pup if the weather is suitable for them to be physically active outside. If you’re going on a trail that doesn’t have a lot of access to water, we recommend bringing a water bottle/bowl for them on the hike. Dogs can get heat exhaustion, too!

Make sure you bring poop bags and clean up after your animal. The same general backcountry rules – pack it in, pack it out – apply!

Keep your pet on a leash. It’s common to run into wildlife on hiking trails, so it’s best to keep your furry family member close.

If these all seem a little too intense for your liking, check out Alberta’s best trails for lazy people.

Happy hiking!