The largest fishing lure in the world is nestled in central Alberta

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Aug 27 2024, 7:12 pm
The largest fishing lure in the world is nestled in central Alberta
Alberta is no stranger to large items and roadside attractions, and if you are into fishing, the largest fishing lure in the world is a must-see.

The lure can be found in the Lacombe area and measures 40 feet and 5.25 inches — nearly 25 feet longer than the previous record, which was located in West, Texas, with a length of 15 feet 6.72 inches.

The lure, which is located at the Len Thompson Pond in Lacombe, is situated at the end of Len Thompson Drive and is visible from Highway 2A.

 

A post shared by City of Lacombe (@cityoflacombe)

The piece was created by Jessica Dew and Brad Pallister back in 2019 with their fishing lure company celebrating its 90th anniversary, and they wanted to do something big to celebrate, per Guinness World Records.

While you are in the area to see this massive fishing lure, you’ve got to stop and check out Lacombe’s adorable main street, including a neat historic building. Safe travels!

Laine Mitchell
