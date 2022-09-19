Kevin Hart adds Calgary to his Reality Check tour

One of the biggest comedians in the world is coming to Calgary as Kevin Hart has added Scotiabank Saddledome to the Reality Check tour.

Hart is coming to Calgary on December 8, just before he heads out to Vancouver on December 9.

Calgary will be the third Canadian stop for the Jumanji star. Hart will also be stopping in Toronto for a pair of shows next month.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 23 at 10 am at KevinHartNation.com. Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, September 21 at 10 am through Thursday, September 22 at 11:59 pm.

While Hart’s movie career has really taken off, his stand-up comedy career is still going strong. He recently became the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium when he packed Lincoln Financial Field in his hometown of Philadelphia.

He also sold out the Arena as part of the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.

Hart’s Calgary show, like all of his other shows, will be a phone-free event.

When you arrive at the dome, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests will keep their phones but can only access them in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue.