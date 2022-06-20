NewsHealth & FitnessTravelOutdoors

Kananaskis will be free for National Indigenous Peoples Day

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Jun 20 2022, 6:35 pm
Kananaskis will be free for National Indigenous Peoples Day
Kananaskis, Alberta

If you were looking for the perfect time to visit K-Country, tomorrow might be the day as Kananaskis has waived the fee for the day.

The decision is in honour of National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21.

Usually, a $15 conservation fee is required to visit the provincial park.

Turbine Canyon

Hiking views Kananaskis Lakes area Peter Lougheed Provincial Park – Turbine Canyon (Shutterstock

One day may not be enough time to check out everything Kananaskis has to offer but you can give it a go with horseback riding, hiking, golfing, and mountain biking all great options.

Grizzly bears

Grizzly bears in Kananaskis Country, Alberta (Shutterstock)

If you aren’t sure how your favourite trail is looking before you head out you can check the tracking site here!

