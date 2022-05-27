9 of the best campgrounds to check out in Kananaskis this summer

Living in Alberta, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and skiing. We’re lucky to have places like Banff, Jasper, Canmore and Kananaskis right in our backyard.

Are you gearing up to go camping this summer? We’ve compiled a list of various types of campgrounds in Kananaskis, including those with serviced, unserviced, backcountry, and glamping options, so there’s something for everyone!

Have you packed your warm socks, toque, and sleeping bag? What about firewood, the tent, (and hammer and pegs), the hamburgers and hotdogs, s’more supplies and coffee, and most importantly: the beer?!

Once you’ve gathered all the necessities and have done your research on how to safely store food in K-Country, then hit the road and head to one of these amazing campsites, which are all less than two hours away from Calgary!

Edmontonians will have to travel a little further, but once you’re relaxing in the fresh mountain air, it’ll be well worth the trip.

Here are nine of the best campgrounds to check out if you’re planning a trip to Kananaskis this summer.

This campground is located close to the Kananaskis Lakes and is approximately one-and-a-half hours from Calgary. You’ll be situated right by the water in a thick pine forest, with stunning views of the mountain range. This location has all the comforts one could need when out camping in the wilderness.

You can pitch your tent or park your RV in this large area that has a playground, bike path, hiking trails and showers. There’s an amphitheatre, fire pits, flush toilets and showers, and a pay phone. You’ll also find a water hookup, power outlets, a tap, and secure food storage. You can buy firewood at the Boulton Creek campground not far from Elkwood, or from the on-site campground attendants.

Prefer to rough it? There’s the option for an unserviced site too.

This location is great because the campsites are far enough away from each other that you can’t hear your neighbour chatting away to his buddy.

Please refer to the Alberta Parks website for reservations.

Months of Operation: May 12 to October 10, 2022

Site Types: 61 unserviced and 69 with power and water

Rates: $31 (unserviced) or $47 (power/water) per night

Located in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, Boulton Creek Campground has ample space to house RVs and tents. There are 161 sites altogether, with unserviced, power and water, and walk-in options. You’ll also find showers, equipment rentals, sewage disposal, secure food storage, payphones, hiking trails, bike paths and a camping store, all within close proximity to the Kananaskis Lakes waterfront.

Some of our favourite hikes that are right by the campground include Rawson Lake Trail, Upper Kananaskis Lake Trail, and Elk Pass and Frozen Lake Trail.

The campground is right off Whiskey Jack Trail, about a one-hour and 40-minute drive from Calgary. If you go for a walk to the lakes, you’ll see Mt. Indefatigable. If you head east along the Peter Lougheed Cross Country Ski Trails, you’ll get a view of Mt. Roberta. There are mountains all around!

Please refer to the Alberta Parks website for reservations.

Months of Operation: May 12 to October 10, 2022

Site Types: 86 unserviced, 37 with power and water, 32 with power, water and sewer, and six walk-in tenting sites

Rates: $31 (unserviced and walk-in tenting), $47 (power/water), or $55 (power/water/sewer) per night

Located right along the shore of Lower Kananaskis Lake, nestled on the isthmus that separates the lakes, this is the ideal location if you’re into water sports. Here, you can fish and go canoeing or boating (just make sure you have the appropriate license). There are a ton of hiking trails and mountain biking paths, along with paved bike trails nearby.

This campground is approximately a one-hour and 45-minute drive from Calgary. There are 48 unserviced campsites, and the only amenities you’ll find here are fire pits, pit toilets, a water pump, secure food storage, and a hand launch. So, it’s a little bit more of the rugged camping style compared to Boulton Creek and Elkwood! However, it’s a short drive over to Elkwood campground to buy firewood if needed.

Please refer to the Alberta Park website for reservations.

Months of Operation: May 12 to October 10, 2022

Site Types: 48 unserviced

Rates: $31 per night

This is for all of our campers who need a little extra comfort. Sundance Lodges is there for small families and groups. There are options for campsites, tipis, and Trapper’s Tents. All of the sites have lots of trees around them, a picnic table and a fire pit with a half-grill for cooking. This spot is just over an hour’s drive from Calgary.

There are outdoor chemical toilets, bear-proof garbage bins, a volleyball and badminton area, a horseshoe pit, a large grassy area for soccer and other games, and there’s even cell phone service! There are three wells for water, but no power. You can buy firewood at the nearby Trading Post or bring your own.

Wander around the banks of the Kananaskis River, or hike along the trails of Mt. Allen, Mt. Lorette, or Mt. Kidd. There’s also fishing, guided hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, golfing, rock climbing and kayaking all available in the surrounding area!

There are eight unserviced campsites, two pull-through sites, and six secluded back-in sites. If you want to bring your RV, be wary that this site recommends RVs no longer than 39 feet. Please check the website for capacity limits.

The Trapper’s Tents are very cool! They have a wooden floor and wooden-framed bed with foam mattresses – you’ll need to bring your own bedding though. The tent sleeps four people, with a double bed and two single beds inside. There’s also a kerosene heater and lantern, and even some pets are permitted.

Finally, Sundance also has tipis available! The tipis have wooden floors and wooden-framed beds with mattresses. You have the option of a large tipi that sleeps four people, or a small tipi that sleeps two people on single beds.

Months of Operation: May 13 to October 2, 2022

Site Types: Trapper’s Tents, tipis, and unserviced campsites

Rates: $36 (campsite), $89 (small tipi), $101 (large tipi), or $114 (Trapper’s Tent) per night

If you’re looking for a far more remote option to become one with Mother Nature, then perhaps the Ribbon Lake Backcountry Campground is for you. This campground is located in Spray Valley Provincial Park and is a two-hour drive from Calgary. You can access it by trailheads located at Buller Mountain, Galatea, or Ribbon Creek.

There is a very steep section of the path on the way to the campsites where chains can be found to assist in the climb between Ribbon Falls and Ribbon Lake. Once you reach the lake, complete tranquillity will envelop you. Your surroundings are so peaceful and if you’re looking to disconnect from the world, this campground is a great option.

You’ll find tent pads, pit toilets, and secure food lockers. There are 20 campsites and the only water source is the lake.

Reservations can be made through the Alberta Parks website.

Months of Operation: June 23 to November 30, 2022

Site Types: 20 designated backcountry campsites

Rates: $12 per night

Much like Ribbon Lake, Forks Backcountry Campground is also very isolated and can only be accessed from specific trailheads. The closest access point from Calgary is through the North Interlakes Lake Day Use Area, which is a one-hour and 50-minute drive from the city.

Forks is nestled alongside a babbling brook, surrounded by the stunning mountains. There are plenty of trees and flat areas to pitch your tent. This area is secluded and calm. Like most of the backcountry campsites in the mountains, it is a great spot to leave that 9-to-5 behind and take it easy for a few days.

Please keep in mind that using deadwood that may be laying around the site is prohibited. You’ll need to bring your own firewood if you plan on having a campfire.

Reservations can be made through the Alberta Parks website.

Months of Operation: June 15 to November 30

Site Types: 15 designated backcountry campsites

Rates: $12 per night

Located right next to White Spruce Day Use Area, Mount Sarrail Campground is absolutely breathtaking! You’ll be right by the water’s edge of Lower Kananaskis Lake, with close-up views of Mount Indefatigable and Mount Invincible. To the south, you’ll be in the shadows of Mount Sarrail, Mount Fox, and Mount Pocaterra. You’re literally nestled in amongst them all!

Here, you are also very close to the Alberta/BC border and could hike Elk Pass to the Alberta-BC Border trail if you’re up for it! This campground is a one-hour and 45-minute drive from Calgary.

The campground is quiet, well maintained, and clean. There are camp managers in the area if needed, but no cell service. There are plenty of trees around the site for privacy, and a little waterfall and a meadow are within a short walk.

There are boating, fishing, hiking, and biking activities, so be sure to plan on spending a few days here! Water is available from a hand pump at this site, though Alberta Parks does recommend bringing your own drinking water. Firewood for the firepits is also available from the campground manager or from the Boulton Creek campground store. Bears are known to frequent the area, so please store your food accordingly and use safe practices to avoid an unwanted encounter.

Sites at Sarrail are first-come, first-served.

Months of Operation: June 24 to September 5, 2022

Site Types: 44 walk-in tenting campsites

Rates: $31 per night

The alpine setting of Aster Lake is set to stun. This campground is quite isolated, so make sure you pack and plan accordingly. The climb here has been noted to be strenuous for some, but the views and surroundings are definitely worth the effort!

You’ll hear nothing but the sound of the water, the rustling trees and the twinkling stars. If you’re into night photography, this site is definitely one you should check out.

Sites are quite limited, so reservations are essential. There is a covered pit/vault toilet and secure food storage; however please note that fires are not permitted here. Ensure you bring plenty of drinking water because the only water source here is a creek and lake.

It’s approximately a one-hour and 54-minute drive to the trailhead from Calgary. The hike to get to Aster Lake Backcountry campground is approximately 11 kilometres, starting from the trailhead located via Upper Kananaskis Lake Circuit. The trail is unmaintained and best suited for experienced hikers who are prepared to find the route without guidance and fend for themselves.

Reservations can be made through the Alberta Parks website.

Months of Operation: June 23 to November 30, 2022

Site Types: Five designated backcountry campsites

Rates: $12 per night

Tombstone Backcountry Campground is one of our favourites! It’s unique in the fact that equestrian use is permitted, and there are storage containers provided in the equestrian sector of the campground.

This site can be found in the Elbow-Sheep Wildland Provincial Park, with the nearest access point being in the Elbow Pass Day Use Area in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park. It takes just under two hours to drive there from Calgary.

The trail is approximately seven and a half kilometres long. There is quite a steep incline right at the start of the trailhead up towards Elbow Lake, but it does level out afterwards as you get closer to the campground.

You’ll be situated beside a beautiful lake, a trickling creek, and a meadow filled with wildflowers. All of this is protected by the surrounding mountains and the abundance of trees around the site. Please note that the only water source is the river and lake. Check out the stunning hike to a hidden waterfall that can also be accessed from this campground.

The campground has tent sites, fire pits (firewood is also provided!), hitching rails, pit/vault toilets, picnic benches, and secure food lockers.

Reservations can be made through the Alberta Parks website.

Months of Operation: June 14 to November 30, 2022

Site Types: 11 designated backcountry campsites

Rates: $12 per night

Happy camping!