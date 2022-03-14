Awesome Alberta: Explore these hidden waterfalls in a Kananaskis gully (PHOTOS)

Welcome to Edworthy Falls! This trail is located near Kananaskis and boasts broad mountain views, rivers, waterfalls, lakes, and alpine meadows.

The falls are accessible via Elbow Lake Trail, and you’ll find this hike in Elbow-Sheep Wildland Provincial Park. To get there, follow Kananaskis Trail past the King Creek Ridge Trailhead. It’s almost a two-hour drive from Calgary, and the parking lot for the trail will be on your left as you’re heading south.

The 9.7 km out-and-back hike is moderate in difficulty, with a 383-metre elevation gain. It takes approximately three hours and 15 minutes to complete.

For your own safety, please make sure you are prepared before heading out on your next adventure. Information on how to prepare for your trip and stay safe while on your hike is available from Albertaparks.ca and AdventureSmart. Parks Canada visitor guidelines are available here. Always remember to leave no trace, pack out what you pack in, stick to designated trails, and refrain from feeding wildlife — and please note that irresponsibly taken selfies (even if they look great for the ‘gram) can be fatal.

The first 1.5 km of the trail is quite steep and is sure to get the heart pumping. As you get closer to Elbow Lake, the trail flattens out quite significantly and it’s basically a gentle hike from there until you reach the falls.

You’ll find a stunning campground right next to Tombstone Lakes, which is well-utilized in the summer months, and the area is incredibly picturesque. Follow the winding path around the water and you’ll find a large log used as a bridge to cross the stream.

Next, you’ll be surrounded by a beautiful, expansive alpine meadow covered in colourful wildflowers. It can get a bit chilly in this area as there is no tree line cover to block the wind.

This area is also a major bear corridor, so keep your eye out for any furry friends. It could be an amazing opportunity to see one; however, we advise using extreme caution and not approaching if you do spot a bear. Always carry bear spray and follow bear safety protocols to avoid a nasty and unnecessary situation.

You’ll eventually find yourself following a path that weaves through the forest. It can get a bit muddy here, but you’re well on your way to the falls! Keep your eye out for little pink ribbons tied to shrubbery leading the way to this hidden gem. It’s easy to miss, but there’s also a stone with a bit of paint on it that will point you in the right direction.

This part can be a bit slippery and tricky. If you’re not an experienced hiker or are afraid of heights, perhaps consider enjoying the falls from above – the view is still beautiful.

If you choose to continue down, try to keep three points of contact as you head down this cliff and into the gully. We have seen some agile little doggos do it though, so it is possible!

Down here is a hidden oasis. The water is nice and cool in the summer, and hikers are able to swim in the natural pool. Surrounded by trees and cliffs, Edworthy Falls is definitely worth the trek.

Please note, this trail is best used in the spring and summer months. This is a popular route for hiking, snowshoeing, and trail running, but there can be road closures from December to May due to heavy snowfall and dangerous conditions – it is K-Country after all.

Happy trails!

Difficulty: Moderate

Location: Elbow-Sheep Wildland Provincial Park (to get there, follow Kananaskis Trail past the King Creek Ridge Trailhead. It’s almost a two-hour drive from Calgary, and the parking lot for the trail will be on your right as you’re heading south)

Length: 9.7 km

Elevation: 383 m

Route type: Out and back