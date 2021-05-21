6 hiking trails with the best views within an hour of Calgary

The original version of this article was written for Daily Hive by Tammy Bogdane

It’s that time of year again! Get off your couch and into nature to nurture your soul.

Calgary is an amazing place to live because it has so much to offer its residents, but one of the best things about the city is how easy it is to get out of town and into natural beauty.

There are endless hiking trails around Calgary, and just an hour’s drive can get you to a multitude of them. Each trail offers exceptionally unique views that range from easy to hard skill levels.

Check out our list to get your hiking season started.

The summit of this trail is low enough to the ground that it is still covered in grass, but it offers bridges to cross, foliage to see, and mountain peaks to take in along the way.

Skill level: Medium

Medium Distance: 103 km from Calgary

103 km from Calgary Location: Wind Ridge Trail, Canmore, AB

Home to some of the clearest water Alberta has to offer, Grassi Lakes Trail is sure to leave you mesmerized. This is a must-see trail, especially because it doesn’t require a lot of skill to accomplish.

Skill level: Easy

Easy Distance: 108 km from Calgary

108 km from Calgary Location: Grassi Lakes Trail, Canmore, AB

Safety first! Rated as an advanced hike, this mountain has a chain to hang onto in order to cross a skinny ledge. How’s that for an adrenaline rush?

Skill level: Hard

Hard Distance: 85 km from Calgary

85 km from Calgary Location: Bighorn No. 8, AB

This is a great hike to bring your furry pal on. The trail is a loop, so there are two options to take; counterclockwise (easier route), or clockwise (harder route). Counterclockwise is the easier route due to a difference in incline.

Skill Level: Medium

Medium Distance: 83 km from Calgary

83 km from Calgary Location: Jewell Pass, Kananaskis, AB

This trail has mysterious drawings on the surrounding rock walls that are said to be between 500 and 1,000 years old. Can you find them?

Skill Level: Easy

Easy Distance: 93 km from Calgary

93 km from Calgary Location: Grotto Mountain Pond, Bighorn No. 8, AB

Located just 40 minutes out of the city, this trail is an easy mid-week escape for the whole family. There is a little bit of incline, but it’s pretty flat most of the way. The main attractions on this hike are the beautiful waterfalls.

Skill level: Easy

Easy Distance: 42 km from Calgary

42 km from Calgary Location: Big Hill Springs Road, Cochrane, AB

When did Canada get so beautiful? By the time you complete these six trails, you’ll have fallen in love with this big and enchanting country even more.