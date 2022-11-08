Jusbubble: New bubble tea and snack shop opens in Calgary
Jusbubble, a new spot for salty snacks, sweet desserts, and bubble tea, just opened a new location in Calgary.
Located in the community of Inglewood, this place had its grand opening on Saturday, November 5 and has some epic deals running until Saturday, November 12.
If you spend more than $50, you’ll get a small-size boba plushie for free, and when you spend more than $80, you’ll be able to get a medium-sized boba plushie for free.
Some of the salty snacks on the menu here include Taiwanese popcorn chicken, hot pot soup, chicken rice, deep-fried fish balls, Japanese rice, and more. If you’d rather have something sweet, go for something like the Matcha Ice Cream Bubble Waffle or the Matcha Shaved Ice.
There are some fantastic spots in Calgary for bubble tea, and this one could become one of the most popular.
Just a few of the bubble tea and milk tea drinks here are the Brown Sugar Milk Tea, Strawberry Cheese Foam, and the London Fog.
It’s much more than just bubble tea, with different fruit smoothies, waffles, and ice cream milkshakes made to order.
Go anytime, but this week is a great time to be one of the first to try it out and take advantage of the sweet deals.
Jusbubble
Address: 1117 9th Avenue SE, Calgary