Salt & Brick, a hugely popular wine bar in downtown Kelowna, is opening a new location in Calgary this fall.

Offering elevated share plates and a carefully curated wine list, this farm-to-table concept is an intimate space. Low lighting, original exposed brick, neon signs, floral wallpaper, and exposed wood beams all create a warm and lively atmosphere and we can’t wait to see what this new YYC outpost will look like.

Located beside YYC’s epic late-night arcade Greta Bar at 213 10th Avenue SW, this new space is a massive one and should be a premier new spot in Calgary.

With live music, wine dinners, events, and a food menu that changes daily, this spot is already a culinary destination in the Okanagan.

It’s hard to talk about the food here because of the evolving nature of the menu, but a few dishes guests have seen here include roasted bone marrow with horseradish and lemon vinaigrette, bison oxtail spaghetti, chicken chow mein with yuzu and chili oil, paneer chickpea curry, and homemade crab cakes, to name just a few.

The kitchen team clearly takes inspiration from all over the globe and is able to have a blast putting it together for each unique service. One of the most popular dishes that changes but stays available is the in-house made charcuterie boards. What better way to enjoy a bottle of wine or two (or three)?

The current location’s (243 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna) wine list focuses on local wineries in the Okanagan.

Stay tuned for all updates and announcements regarding this exciting opening happening sometime in the fall.

