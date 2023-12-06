Jon Hamm just gave a big shoutout to “beautiful Calgary, Alberta,” and he had a lot to say about the city’s legendary cold weather.

Hamm was in Calgary shooting Fargo this past Spring and made headlines for a couple different encounters after being spotted at a Flames game and a popular coffee shop.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week, Hamm explained what his reaction was to being offered a role on Fargo and what the experience was like filming in Alberta.

“I was just as excited when they said, ‘Hey, do you want to be on Fargo?’ I was like, ‘Yes I do, tell me where!”

When Kimmel asked him if he shot the film in Calgary he agreed exclaiming “Beautiful Calgary, Alberta…” to the cheering audience before adding, “And when I say beautiful, I mean freezing cold.”

He went on to explain his shock at temperatures going below zero degrees Celsius.

“Zero’s normal there but then it gets down to minus 30 and you go this is not safe,” he said laughing.

Hamm also said hadn’t planned on doing naked scenes in the cold.

“Naked is fine, cold naked is not great, I’m more of a warm naked…”

Another Fargo star also recently gave a shoutout to Calgary on Jimmy Kimmel with both Juno Temple and Jimmy Kimmel swooning over the city’s stunning northern lights displays.