A "Fargo" star just gave Calgary a major shoutout, and we love to see it

A Fargo star was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday and gave a major shoutout to Calgary, and many Calgarians will be able to relate to her enthusiasm.

Juno Temple plays Dorothy or “Dot” in Fargo, but she is also known for other major roles, including Keeley Jones in Ted Lasso.

In her Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance, Temple shared a photo she snapped of the northern lights while shooting Fargo in Calgary and couldn’t stop swooning.

“I came home, this was just randomly after one day at work. It was about 9 o’clock at night, and on the other side of the picture, you would see there was an amazing moon and star, which is what I noticed originally, and then the driver was like, ‘Juno look up,’ and I was like holy sh–shnickees,” she told the host.

Kimmel seemed envious, chiming in, “I’ve always wanted to see them.”

They spent a couple of minutes gawking over the photo the star took on her iPhone.

The northern lights are definitely an incredible sight, and Calgarians have been lucky enough to witness quite a few of them this year.

If you also love the phenomenon and haven’t had the chance to see it for yourself yet, like Jimmy Kimmel, you can check out this article we shared with tips for seeing it.