The first-ever Marda Loop Night Market launched in June, and thankfully, it’s returning this fall at the same exciting venue.

This new market will be partnering with the very popular Marda Loop Brewery on Friday, September 2.

The brewery has an extended patio on 18th Street SW that’s perfect for something like this, and that’s precisely where the Night Market Beer Gardens will be held. It’s right in the heart of the vibrant Marda Loop community.

At the first night market on June 24, more than 5,000 people showed up to have a great time, and even more, are expected for the next edition.

From the same team that brings YYC the outstanding Inglewood Night Market, this is a free and all-ages event.

“I am excited to be in Marda Loop, the community here embraces local small businesses, and the businesses really support each other,” said Jennifer Rempel, the Event Producer, in a press release.

“The community is open and welcoming to events like ours, so it was a natural fit we come here next. At the Marda Loop Night Market, attendees will see an event in Marda Loop in a new street and experience all the amazing things our Night Markets have to offer – artisan goods, food trucks, beer and bouncy castles!”

Anyone who checks out this new market will find 60 curated artists, makers and small businesses, some of the city’s best local food trucks, and live music from some of Calgary’s best musicians.

Even younger creators will get the chance to showcase their skills at the on-site kid’s area.

This is the inner-city’s newest night market, and it’ll be one you don’t want to miss.

Marda Loop Night Market

When: Friday, September 2, 2022

Where: 34th Avenue, between 18th and 19th Street SW, Calgary

Price: FREE

