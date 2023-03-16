There have been quite a few sad restaurant closures in YYC recently, and unfortunately, Jia Jia Bar is another one.

Home of the dabbing unicorn, this street food restaurant and bar was a popular spot for eats AND partying. It’s sad news to see it leaving. The last day will be March 24 or until everything sells out. The team will be offering 15% to 25% off in the next week or so until it shutters.

The team recently shared the sudden news in an Instagram post.

“We regret to inform you that Jia Jia Bar will be closing our doors in the coming weeks,” stated the team in an Instagram post.

“It fills us with great sadness to be leaving our vibrant and supportive community on 17th Ave, but unfortunately the time has come to move on.”

This has been a special place for fun Asian eats. The menu included signature bubble teas, snacks, appetizers, bowls, tons of entrees, and house-special dishes like the mini mono baos or the gooloo pork. It’s a sad loss for the city’s dining scene.

“We want to thank all of our loyal customers, friends and family for supporting us over the last two years, throughout COVID lockdowns and many MANY months of restrictions,” read the Instagram post. “You all provided us with encouragement and love, and we are forever indebted to your kindness.”

“After restrictions were lifted, our family at Jia Jia continued to grow bigger and stronger, many of you visit us three or four times a week, every time we hear that Jia Jia is like home, we are filled with happiness.”

We will miss this fun downtown spot and its delicious food, like the homemade tonkatsu, Thai chili calamari, Peking duck poutine, and Korean BBQ short ribs.

The bar also hinted that this might not be the official end of Jia Jia Bar either.

“We promise that this is not the end of Jia Jia,” said the team. “But until we meet again, please stay safe and party hard!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jia Jia Bar (@jiajia.yyc)

Jia Jia Bar

Address: 1033 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram