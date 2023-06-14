Astronaut Jeremy Hansen is this year's Calgary Stampede parade marshal

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Calgary Stampede has made an out-of-this-world selection for parade marshal this year, going with astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

Hansen is going to be the first Canadian to head to the moon on the historic Artemis II mission.

Before he heads to the moon, the Ontario-born astronaut will head to the front of the line at the Calgary Stampede Parade on Friday, July 9.

In a video, Hansen says he was stationed in Alberta for seven years and all three of his children were born here, giving him a close connection to the province.

Hansen joins a long list of celebrities, politicians, and local stars who have been Stampede parade marshals.

Last year, the honour went to actor Kevin Costner, who also performed during Stampede with his band.

Mark McMorris, Jann Arden, Paul Brandt, and Rick Hansen have all recently led the parade.

Hansen won’t be the first astronaut to be Stampede parade marshal. Chris Hadfield has done it twice, in 2001 and again in 2013, the year of the flood.

He will be joined by honourary Stampede Parade Marshal General Wayne Eyre. As chief of the defence staff, Eyre oversees the military’s mission to defend Canada’s values, interests, and sovereignty at home and abroad.

This year’s Stampede Parade will feature a celebration of 100 years of Chuckwagon Racing, with the Stampede hosting the world’s first Chuckwagon Race back in 1923.

There will be a chuckwagon entry into this year’s parade along with hundreds of animals and thousands of people expected to be in this year’s parade.

2023 Calgary Stampede Parade

When: Friday, July 7

Time: Prelude starts at 7:30 am, Parade starts at 9 am