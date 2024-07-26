The Alpine Village Resort, just south of the Jasper townsite, has confirmed that half of its cabins were destroyed by the wildfire that has consumed the park.

In a Facebook post, the resort says it has “lost half of our 56 cabins, most our showcase log cabins to the west.”



The resort’s website added that an additional five cabins had sustained significant damage in the blaze.

The main office and property’s owner’s home were still fully intact without damage, along with the staff accommodation buildings, laundry room, and maintenance shops.

“All reservations for the 2024 season will be cancelled. Due to extenuating circumstances, we are asking that you contact your travel insurance agency for a refund of your deposit. If you do not have travel insurance, please contact your credit card company as most credit card companies provide insurance for trip interruption and cancellation under these circumstances,” the post added.

“You will receive cancellation confirmations in the coming days/weeks/months.”

Park officials confirmed Friday afternoon that about 30% of the Jasper townsite had been destroyed, with 358 of the town’s 1,113 structures lost.

While the structures lost in the blaze have not been listed, the areas hardest hit by the wildfire are reportedly concentrated on the west side of town, southwest of Miette Avenue.

Several bridges in the national park were also confirmed damaged, including the Moberly Bridge on Maligne Lake Road and the Old Fort Point Bridge.

Other places in Jasper to be spared include the iconic Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge (JPL), which told Daily Hive that the hotel saw some fire damage, but most of its structures, including its main lodge, remain standing and intact.

“While we will need time to assess the full extent of the damage and the timelines required for repair and restoration, we are deeply relieved that much of the property was spared, and we will re-open in the future,” JPL added.

“We extend our deepest appreciation to the brave firefighters and local authorities and send wishes for their continued courage, strength, and safety as they continue to battle this extraordinary fire.”

JPL also commended management, staff, and guests for their swift and orderly evacuation and mentioned they are “deeply committed” to supporting its colleagues and the Jasper community.

The wildfire situation in the beloved national park evolved rapidly from the first report of a wildfire starting to the northeast of the town of Jasper on Monday evening to a second fire south of town shortly after. Within 48 hours, the wildfires reached the Jasper townsite.

Despite the rapid pace of the fire, no injuries have been reported. Parks Canada says that approximately 25,000 people were safely evacuated from the town of Jasper and Jasper National Park. All residents, visitors, and responders are reportedly safe.