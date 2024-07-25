Wildfire hits the iconic Jasper Park Lodge grounds

The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge says the extent of damage to the hotel’s grounds is not yet known after a wildfire ripped through the area Wednesday evening, torching numerous buildings in the townsite.

In a post shared on its Instagram account late Wednesday evening, Jasper Park Lodge stated that all of its colleagues and guests had been safely evacuated before confirming that the fire had reached the hotel’s grounds; however, the extent of the damage is unknown.

“At this time, we know that parts of the resort remain untouched. We are monitoring the situation remotely and will provide more information as it becomes available,” the post added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge (@fairmontjpl)

You might also like: Wildfire hits Jasper townsite resulting in a "significant loss" of buildings

4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles western Alberta

“The dedication of our first responders and those coming to our aid cannot fully be expressed. We are all sending wishes of safety and strength,” the Fairmont property added.

For those with upcoming reservations, Jasper Park Lodge said its reservations team is currently in the process of cancelling resort, golf, spa and dining reservations for the coming days, and anyone impacted will receive a cancellation notice.

Daily Hive has reached out to Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge for more information regarding the status of the property following the wildfire, but as of writing, have yet to hear back.