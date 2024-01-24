Island Plate to close its doors in Calgary this month

One of Calgary’s most unique restaurants, Island Plate, is set to close down this month.

Island Plate, a Hawaiian and Asian fusion spot, took to Instagram to announce it would be winding down operations after two years.

“This decision was not made lightly, and it is with heavy hearts that we bid farewell to the business that has been our passion and pride,” the restaurant said.

Island Plate, which opened in December 2022, offered a menu of dishes that aimed to blend the flavours of Hawaiian and Asian cuisines.

The spot is known for its wide menu of island-inspired dishes such as coconut shrimp, mochiko chicken, and kalua pork.

It also serves up plates stacked with your choice of protein with rice and macaroni salad and tons of sides like tater tots and pickled cucumbers. You can also choose from five different sauces, from Huli-Huli BBQ to spicy gochujang.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Island Plate (@islandplateyyc)

Island Plate will be officially closing its doors on January 30, so if you want to get one last taste of their delicious dishes, now is your chance. The restaurant will also offer 15% off your entire bill for anyone visiting ahead of its closure.

We’re sad to see yet another Calgary spot close down in 2024.

Address: 20 Crowfoot Crescent NW #410, Calgary

Phone: 403-984-8899

Instagram