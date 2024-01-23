Second Cup to open new location at Calgary Central Library

Calgary Central Library is getting a brand-new coffee shop this year.

Second Cup, the largest Canadian specialty coffee retailer, will be working with Calgary’s largest and busiest library as its food and beverage partner, launching cafe spaces at the library in 2024.

Calgary Central Library has two cafe spaces with an interior spot on level 1m, next to the children’s library. The exterior space is on 3rd Street SE.

Second Cup will be taking over both spaces at the library in 2024. Renovations on the interior kiosk are underway, with the new space slated to open in the spring. The exterior cafe is expected to open later in 2024.

The cafe spaces in the library were previously run by local coffee shop Luke’s.

Second Cup, which was founded in Toronto, currently has 12 locations in Calgary and has a ton of hot and cold drink offerings, such as lattes and espressos, tea lattes, and cold brew.

It also serves up baked goods and breakfast sandwiches.

The official opening date of Second Cup’s new locations at Calgary Central Library has yet to be announced, so stay tuned for updates.

Second Cup

Address: 800 3rd Street SE, Calgary

