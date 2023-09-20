Indie Ice Rolled Desserts just opened in Calgary and we’re hoping it becomes one of the best places for ice cream in the city.

With gelato that is made in-house every morning, this new concept takes freezing cream and rolls it into spirals, places it into a cup, and adds extreme toppings and sauces.

It’s a “make your perfect creation” type of a place, but there are plenty of designed items on the menu as well, like the CardaMango Bliss, the Choco-Strawberry Brownie Delight, or the Unicorn Dreams Gelato made with bubble gum gelato, gummy bears, bubble gums, and whipped cream inside a waffle cone bowl.

“Each bite is a burst of sweet and spicy goodness that will leave you craving for more,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

Go in and check out this new dessert shop, located inside the Indie Legit Indian Street Food & Curry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indie Ice Rolled Desserts (@indieicerolledgelato)

Indie Ice Rolled Desserts

Address: 8560 8A Avenue SW Unit 120, Calgary

Instagram