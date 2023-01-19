Best pancakes in Calgary you need to try

A solid stack of the best pancakes in Calgary is truly hard to beat.

When you’re craving a piping hot tower of fluffy flapjacks covered in sugary syrup, there are some seriously top-notch breakfast and brunch joints in Calgary you can visit to wet your whistle.

Sweet OR savoury, we have you covered when you’re out for brunch in Calgary.

Here is where you can get some of the best pancakes in Calgary.

Located right on 17th Avenue, the menu here offers decedent brunch items like brown sugar and buttermilk pancakes served with cultured butter, and well-travelled comfort food like Kaya Jam French Toast and German Pork Schnitzel.

There are also pancakes made with cedar honey granola.

Address: 1006 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instead of making flapjacks at home, save the mess, your time, and effort for another day. Grab your classic, golden, buttermilk pancakes from Blackfoot Truckstop Diner in Calgary instead. You can get a single pancake or go for a full stack of three, all at a super affordable price.

Address: 1840 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Whether you’re looking for a sweet or savoury pancake, Blue Star Diner has got you covered.

You could get the classic buttermilk pancakes with toppings like Nutella, banana, and cinnamon icing or the triple berry compote with fresh berries, walnuts, and raisin butter.

However, if you’re a fan of savoury pancakes, or you’re simply curious to see what it’ll taste like, we recommend getting the fried chicken and pancake which comes with bacon, eggs, gravy, chili butter, and bourbon maple syrup.

Address: 809 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Looking to support local and still have your pancake cravings satisfied? Then you have to check out OEB Breakfast Co.

It offers the iconic “threesome” which is a satisfying breakfast with pancakes, two eggs cooked in any style, and your choice of hardwood bacon, smoked bacon, rosemary ham, chicken blueberry bangers, or maple pork bangers.

How’s that for a full breakfast?

Address: Telus, 2207 4th Street SW, Calgary

Address: 222 5th Avenue SW #110, Calgary

Address: 825 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

If you’re looking for a spot that serves all-day breakfast and lunch, Red’s Diner is the spot for you.

This eatery is known for its classic buttermilk buckwheat pancakes that are topped with whipped butter, maple syrup, and icing sugar. You could also add on blueberries, field berry compote, or classic chocolate chips for an additional charge.

Address: 286 10th Street NW, Calgary

Address: 1101 8th Street SE, Calgary

Phil’s Family Restaurant serves a wide variety of pancakes like the classic buttermilk or buckwheat pancakes, decadent chocolate chip pancakes, strawberry pancakes, savoury potato pancakes, and Phil’s own fruit compote pancakes.

If you’re not sure which one to try, we recommend our personal favourite, the apple cinnamon.

Address: 2312 16th Avenue NW, Calgary

Address: 907 Glenmore Trail SW, Calgary

Address: 3210 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

C’mon, Denny’s speaks for itself when it comes to pancakes.

The menu has a variety of choices like choconana, cinnamon roll, dolce berry banana, nine-grain, and a personal favourite, salted caramel, and banana cream pancakes.

If you’re someone who is looking for a guaranteed perfect, golden, fluffy pancake, Denny’s is the right place for you.

Address: 5015 4th Street NE, Calgary

Address: 11511 40th Street SE, Calgary

Address: 138 Crowfoot Way NW, Calgary

Address: 1804 19th Street NE, Calgary

Address: 8001 11th Street SE, Calgary

Address: 7215 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Address: 2450 16th Avenue NW, Calgary

Address: 4515 25th Street SE, Calgary

Address: 117 Bowridge Drive NW, Calgary

Feel the spirit of a European-style brunch by trying Vendome Cafe.

There are a variety of toppings here for the classic buttermilk pancakes like berry compote and whipped cream, pumpkin custard, and whipped cream, or pancakes smothered with the famous St. Leon’s maple syrup and whipped butter.

Address: 940 2nd Avenue NW, Calgary

If you’re a total breakfast babe, you’re going to love Brekkie as much as we do.

You must try the black velvet pancakes. They are thick buttermilk pancakes with dark chocolate sauce, black cherry compote, vanilla cream cheese custard, whipped cream, cookie crumble, and fresh berries. Shut up and take our money Brekkie.

Address: 20 Westpark Link SW #130, Calgary

If you’re looking for an Instagrammable, delicious, and filling breakfast, look no further than ZCREW Cafe.

The signature pancake is stacked with maple-glazed milk, whipped cream, fresh berries, chocolate curls, edible flowers, micro mint, and icing sugar. Don’t forget to charge your phone for this one, you’ll want photos.

Address: 401 11th Avenue SE, Calgary

At Queens Breakfast Cocktails, you can feel like absolute royalty while eating your pancakes.

Indulge yourself in one of our favourite items on the menu — happiness lemon ricotta pancakes that come with cultured butter, fresh berries, and maple syrup. Another alternative, order yourself the Queens Breakfast which consists of two sunny side eggs, bacon, chorizo sausage, lemon ricotta pancakes, and potatoes.

Address: 3927 Edmonton Trail, Calgary

