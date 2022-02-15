Life-size curling is coming to Olympic Plaza next month for a human bonspiel

You’ve tried tubing, you’ve tried curling – now how about combining the two at a human bonspiel? This event is basically the love child of riding that tube and sliding those stones.

The aim is to get the “stone” as close to the centre target as possible (much like curling) but the stones are actually tubes, and the competitors are – you guessed it – laying on those tubes.

Anyone hoping to try their hand at this new take on an old sport can sign up for the Calgary Corporation Challenge event being held this March at Olympic Plaza.

You might also like: Check out a stunning display of light and sound at Banff Gondola's immersive Nightrise exhibit (PHOTOS)

Calgary's favourite summer street festival returning after two-year hiatus

Go skating on two new outdoor rinks at a Calgary mall this winter

Your team of four will compete with other sliders to make it into the finals, with the competition taking place during lunchtimes from March 7 to 10, with the finals happening on March 11.

Registration costs $250 per team of four, meaning it’s just over $60 per person to sign up, and a portion of the proceeds will be going towards Calgary Corporate Challenge’s 2022 Charity Partners.

Teams will arrive at Olympic Plaza between 11:30 and 11:45 am, and competitors will get some time to practice their sliding before the tournament begins at noon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Corporate Challenge (@calgarycorporatechallenge)

Teams will be scheduled to slide twice during the preliminary rounds, and each competitor will slide once per round.

The goal is to land as close to the “button” (centre of the rings) as possible, and your individual score is calculated as the total distance that your inner tube lands from the button. Effectively, the closer you land to the button, the lower your individual score is. The lower your score is, the better.

The top five teams of each day will then compete in a “slide-off” to make it into the finals, which will be held on March 11. And no, there are no gigantic brooms to deal with, but you’d still better hurry hard!

Human Bonspiel

When: March 7 to 11, 2022

Time: Teams arrive between 11:30 and 11:45 am

Where: Olympic Plaza (228 8th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $250, or $200 for Calgary Corporate Challenge members