Block Heater winter music festival returns to Calgary on Valentine's week
A Calgary winter may be cold, but the returning Block Heater festival is sure to warm things up in the city on Valentine’s week.
Calgary Folk Music Festival‘s popular music celebration is happening from February 15 to 17 for its ninth iteration.
There are 27 acclaimed local, national, and international artists taking to the stage at several venues throughout the city. Block Heater tickets are on sale now, and it promises to be a great destination for music lovers.
Block Heater offers a lineup for all tastes and vibes at Inglewood, the East Village, and downtown venues.
Check out artists from four continents and eight countries at The Palace Theatre, The Ironwood Stage & Grill, the Blues Can, The #1 Legion, Central United Church, the Festival Hall, and the Olympic Plaza.
You can also create your own date night adventure by dancing along to musicians at one venue and then wandering between shows throughout Calgary’s core.
This year’s annual winter ritual includes Calgary up-and-comer Jolene Marie, Lethbridge’s own Starpainter, UK and France alt-folk outfit This is the Kit, Inuk throat singer Tanya Tagaq, and California Americana triumvirate The Devil Makes Three.
There will also be a free outdoor event at Olympic Plaza on Saturday, February 17, with performances by Le Vent du Nord with a unique Quebecois mélange of traditional styles, Senegal’s Cheikh Ibra Fam and his modern hip-hop, Afrobeat and dub sounds, and tongue-in-cheek socio-political commentary by hip hop iconoclast Odario.
To get you ready for all of the fun, here are all of the artists announced to perform at this year’s Block Heater:
- The Blue
- Cat Clyde
- Cheikh Ibra Fam
- Daniel Romano’s Outfit
- The Devil Makes Three
- Dominique Fils-Aimé
- The Dust Collectors
- Empanadas Ilegales
- FONTINE
- Jesse Roper
- Jolene Marie
- KTheChosen and the Knomads
- Kue Varo and the Only Hopes
- Le Vent du Nord
- Matt Holubowski
- MOONRIIVR
- Nico Paulo
- Odario
- Peter Dreams
- Rich Aucoin
- Sechile Sedare
- Starpainter
- Tanika Charles
- Tanya Tagaq
- This is the Kit
- U.S. Girls
- Vieux Farka Touré
And to make your musical staycation complete, you can check into the Alt Hotel Calgary East Village, which has a Block Heater Festival booking just for attendees.
Block Heater 2024
When: February 15 to 17, 2024
Time: Concert and event schedule varies; check online
Where: Multiple stages throughout Inglewood, the East Village, and downtown Calgary
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
