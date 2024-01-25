Block Heater winter music festival returns to Calgary on Valentine's week

A Calgary winter may be cold, but the returning Block Heater festival is sure to warm things up in the city on Valentine’s week.

Calgary Folk Music Festival‘s popular music celebration is happening from February 15 to 17 for its ninth iteration.

There are 27 acclaimed local, national, and international artists taking to the stage at several venues throughout the city. Block Heater tickets are on sale now, and it promises to be a great destination for music lovers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Folk Music Festival (@calgaryfolkfest)

You might also like: Calgary's Chinook Blast is back for 2024 and better than ever

Cars will be "flying" at a BIG Nitrocross event in Calgary next week

Miranda Lambert set to take the stage at the Calgary Stampede this year

Block Heater offers a lineup for all tastes and vibes at Inglewood, the East Village, and downtown venues.

Check out artists from four continents and eight countries at The Palace Theatre, The Ironwood Stage & Grill, the Blues Can, The #1 Legion, Central United Church, the Festival Hall, and the Olympic Plaza.

You can also create your own date night adventure by dancing along to musicians at one venue and then wandering between shows throughout Calgary’s core.

This year’s annual winter ritual includes Calgary up-and-comer Jolene Marie, Lethbridge’s own Starpainter, UK and France alt-folk outfit This is the Kit, Inuk throat singer Tanya Tagaq, and California Americana triumvirate The Devil Makes Three.

There will also be a free outdoor event at Olympic Plaza on Saturday, February 17, with performances by Le Vent du Nord with a unique Quebecois mélange of traditional styles, Senegal’s Cheikh Ibra Fam and his modern hip-hop, Afrobeat and dub sounds, and tongue-in-cheek socio-political commentary by hip hop iconoclast Odario.

To get you ready for all of the fun, here are all of the artists announced to perform at this year’s Block Heater:

The Blue

Cat Clyde

Cheikh Ibra Fam

Daniel Romano’s Outfit

The Devil Makes Three

Dominique Fils-Aimé

The Dust Collectors

Empanadas Ilegales

FONTINE

Jesse Roper

Jolene Marie

KTheChosen and the Knomads

Kue Varo and the Only Hopes

Le Vent du Nord

Matt Holubowski

MOONRIIVR

Nico Paulo

Odario

Peter Dreams

Rich Aucoin

Sechile Sedare

Starpainter

Tanika Charles

Tanya Tagaq

This is the Kit

U.S. Girls

Vieux Farka Touré

And to make your musical staycation complete, you can check into the Alt Hotel Calgary East Village, which has a Block Heater Festival booking just for attendees.

When: February 15 to 17, 2024

Time: Concert and event schedule varies; check online

Where: Multiple stages throughout Inglewood, the East Village, and downtown Calgary

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online