That's hot: These are the 10 hottest temperatures ever recorded in Alberta

Alberta sure can swelter during the summer months and the hottest temperatures ever recorded in the province will make you sweat just looking at them.

Our friends at Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) dug into the archives and rounded up the hottest temperatures Alberta has ever recorded.

When you break the hottest days down by month, July is the big winner with seven of the top 10 occurring in that month, followed by two in August.

Edmonton and Calgary also don’t crack the top 10, with the majority of the list comprised of mainly rural weather stations.

Here are the top 10 hottest temperatures ever recorded in Alberta:

44°C – Altawan, August 3, 1984 43.3°C – Bassano Dam, July 21, 1931 42.8°C – Fort Macleod, July 21, 1887 42.8°C – Abee Agdm, July 11, 2021 42.2°C – Medicine Hat, July 12, 1887 42.2°C – Jenner, July 22, 1917 42.2°C – Jenner, July 26, 1917 42.2°C – Empress, July 18, 1941 41.7°C – Medicine Hat, June 21, 1900 41.7°C – Pollockville, August 5, 1961

Just outside of the top 10 was the 2021 heat wave the province sweltered under, with Grande Prairie and Teepee Creek Agcm reaching 41.5°C and 41.4°C on June 29, 2021, along with Jasper Warden hitting 41.2°C on June 30, 2021.

So, there you have it.

Be sure to wear lots of sunscreen this summer in Alberta and stay hydrated while checking out some wild roadside attractions and some of the best lakes in the province, or enjoy some bucket list eats. June, July, and August will be over before we know it!