Toasty: These are the 10 hottest temperatures ever recorded in Edmonton

Edmonton sure can be toasty during the summer months and the hottest temperatures ever recorded in the city will make you sweat just looking at them.

Our friends at Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) dug into the archives and rounded up the hottest temperatures Edmonton has ever recorded.

With the summer forecast for Alberta calling for some bouts of wicked heat, a day from 2023 might land on this historic list.

When you break the hottest days down by month, July is the big winner with five of the top 10 occurring in that month, followed by three in June.

Here are the top 10 hottest temperatures ever recorded in Edmonton:

37.2°C – June 29, 1937 37°C – June 30, 2021 36.7°C – July 2, 1924 35.6°C – August 18, 1933 35.6°C – July 1, 1924 35°C – July 3, 1924 34.9°C – June 26, 2002 34.6°C – July 12, 2002 34.5°C – August 9, 2018 35.4°C – July 22, 2006

If you are curious how Edmonton stacks up provincially, you can check out the top 10 hottest temperatures ever recorded in Alberta right here.

Be sure to wear lots of sunscreen this summer in Alberta and stay hydrated