Toasty: These are the 10 hottest temperatures ever recorded in Calgary

Calgary sure can be toasty during the summer months and the hottest temperatures ever recorded in the city will make you sweat just looking at them.

Our friends at Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) dug into the archives and rounded up the hottest temperatures Calgary has ever recorded.

With the summer forecast for Alberta calling for some bouts of wicked heat, a day from 2023 might land on this historic list.

When you break the hottest days down by month, July is the big winner with five of the top 10 occurring in that month, followed by two in June.

Here are the top 10 hottest temperatures ever recorded in Calgary:

36.7°C – August 10, 2018 36.2°C – June 29, 2021 36.1°C – July 1, 2021 36.1°C – July 25, 1933 36.1°C – July 15, 1919 36°C – June 30, 2021 35.6°C – July 22, 1936 35.6°C – August 3, 1914 35.3°C – July 26, 1984 35°C – August 5, 1971

If you are curious how Calgary stacks up provincially, you can check out the top 10 hottest temperatures ever recorded in Alberta right here.

So, there you have it.

Be sure to wear lots of sunscreen this summer in Alberta and stay hydrated while checking out some wild roadside attractions and some of the best lakes in the province, or enjoy some bucket list eats. June, July, and August will be over before we know it!