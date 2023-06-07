Toasty: These are the 10 hottest temperatures ever recorded in Calgary

Calgary sure can be toasty during the summer months and the hottest temperatures ever recorded in the city will make you sweat just looking at them.
Our friends at Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) dug into the archives and rounded up the hottest temperatures Calgary has ever recorded.
With the summer forecast for Alberta calling for some bouts of wicked heat, a day from 2023 might land on this historic list.
When you break the hottest days down by month, July is the big winner with five of the top 10 occurring in that month, followed by two in June.
Here are the top 10 hottest temperatures ever recorded in Calgary:
- 36.7°C – August 10, 2018
- 36.2°C – June 29, 2021
- 36.1°C – July 1, 2021
- 36.1°C – July 25, 1933
- 36.1°C – July 15, 1919
- 36°C – June 30, 2021
- 35.6°C – July 22, 1936
- 35.6°C – August 3, 1914
- 35.3°C – July 26, 1984
- 35°C – August 5, 1971
If you are curious how Calgary stacks up provincially, you can check out the top 10 hottest temperatures ever recorded in Alberta right here.
So, there you have it.
Be sure to wear lots of sunscreen this summer in Alberta and stay hydrated while checking out some wild roadside attractions and some of the best lakes in the province, or enjoy some bucket list eats. June, July, and August will be over before we know it!