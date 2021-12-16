Take an enchanting holiday sleigh ride in Calgary this December

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Nothing sounds more Christmassy than dashing through the snow in a one-horse open sleigh, and you can do just that in Calgary this holiday season.

Horsin’ Around, best known for their riding lessons and summer camps, is taking guests on two-horse open sleigh rides this month, offering stunning views of the Calgary skyline.

Take a twenty-minute sleigh ride, and then enjoy Horsin’ Around’s other activities during your one-hour time slot, including pony rides and a petting zoo, and warm up with some hot cocoa beside a campfire.

The petting zoo is home to goats, sheep, donkeys, and calves, and between that and the horse-drawn sleigh, this is the perfect activity for the animal lovers in your life.

This festive session will cost you $15 per person, up to a maximum number of 16 riders per sleigh. All riders must be from the same cohort, and those under the age of two are free.

Time slots are available between 10 am and 5:30 pm on December 18, 19, 24, and 26, and you’re going to want to reserve your ride soon before the activity is fully booked because this is bound to be a magical new holiday tradition.

To book your sleigh ride, email [email protected], or visit Horsin’ Around’s website to learn more.

Horsin’ Around sleigh rides

When: December 18, 19, 24, and 26

Time: One-hour time slots available from 10 am to 5:30 pm

Where:

Cost: $15 per person, free for kids under the age of two